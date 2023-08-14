Home
entertainment

Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar-starrer ‘Operation Valentine’ to release on December 8

Last Updated 14 August 2023, 09:43 IST

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's upcoming film has been titled Operation Valentine and will arrive in cinema halls on December 8, the makers announced Monday.

The project, billed as 'India’s biggest Air Force action film', is inspired by true events and is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Shakti Pratap Singh Hada has directed the film, which also marks Tej's foray into the Hindi film industry.

Operation Valentine is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment.

Written by Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

(Published 14 August 2023, 09:43 IST)
