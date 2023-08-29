Venice Film Festival 2023: What to look out for

Two years after the release of his Oscar-winning breakthrough Drive My Car, director Ryusuke Hamaguchi returns to the festival circuit with Evil Does Not Exist, which originated as a dialogue-free short and became a feature-length film about ecological collapse.

And two months after releasing his feature-length Asteroid City, director Wes Anderson is opting for something shorter with The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, a 37-minute Roald Dahl adaptation for Netflix.