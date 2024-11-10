Home
Vivek Agnihotri starts shooting for 'The Delhi Files'

'O Mother! Please give us the courage to tell this difficult tale with utmost honesty and fearlessly,' Agnihotri wrote in his tweet alongside a video from the set.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 14:03 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 14:03 IST
Entertainment NewsVivek AgnihotriHindi film

