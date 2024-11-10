Vivek Agnihotri starts shooting for 'The Delhi Files'

<p>New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Sunday announced that his upcoming movie <em>The Delhi Files</em> has started filming.</p>.<p>The director shared the news in a post on X. "SHUBHARAMBH! With your blessings, the shooting of #TheDelhiFiles began today. A puja was conducted by all the devis of the crew. O Mother! Please give us the courage to tell this difficult tale with utmost honesty and fearlessly," Agnihotri wrote alongside a video from the set.</p>.<p>In October, Agnihotri had said that <em>The Delhi Files</em> will be <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/vivek-agnihotris-the-delhi-files-to-release-in-two-parts-first-chapter-to-arrive-in-august-2025-3217950">released in two parts</a>.</p>.<p>The first part, titled "The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter", will be released in theatres on August 15, 2025.</p>.Season two of 'Andor' set for April 2025 debut on Disney+.<p>The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps.</p>.<p>Before <em>The Delhi Files</em>, Agnihotri directed the 2022 film <em>The Kashmir Files</em>, which depicted the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the North Indian state following members of the community being killed by terrorists.</p>.<p>His 2019 film, <em>The Tashkent Files</em>, revolves around the mysterious death of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Uzbekistan in 1966.</p>.<p><em>The Delhi Files</em> is produced by Abhishek Agarwal through his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts alongside Agnihotri's wife Pallavi Joshi.</p>