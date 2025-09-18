'Vrushabha' Teaser: Mohanlal's regal and fierce avatar steals the show

<p>A unique story brought to life through an unforgettable cinematic experience for global audiences, <em>Vrusshabha</em> marks a milestone moment with Mohanlal playing a king for the very first time in a bilingual epic. The makers assure that the movie will stay with you for long after leaving the theater.</p><p>Writer-director Nanda Kishore’s vision is masterfully brought to life, with Mohanlal’s commanding performance adding depth and brilliance to the project. Ragini Dwivedi, Samarjit Lankesh and others also justify their roles, and the trailer impresses the audience with just its glimpse.</p>.<p>Antony Samson’s cinematography beautifully enhances Nanda’s gripping narrative, equally complemented by KM Prakash’s trim editing, Sam CS’s soul-stirring music and Resul Pookutty’s immersive sound design. Powerful dialogues by SRK, Janardhan Maharshi and Karthik, along with high-octane action by Peter Hein, Stunt Silva and Nikhil, take the cinematic experience to a completely new level.</p><p>Presented by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms in association with Abishek S Vyas Studios, <em>Vrusshabha</em> is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, CK Padma Kumar, Varun Mathur, Saurabh Mishra, Abishek S Vyas, Praveer Singh, Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta.</p><p>With Mohanlal in the lead and a visionary team bringing this epic to life, <em>Vrusshabha</em> is poised to take cinematic storytelling to a new level. Watching Lalettan as a king will be a completely new and unforgettable experience for fans worldwide.</p><p>Shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, the film will also release in Hindi and Kannada. Releasing in theaters worldwide this Diwali 2025.</p>