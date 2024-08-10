Warm account of a peace march spanning 475 days

Spiritual and political leaders love walking, and see it as a means not just to connect with the larger world but also to test their own endurance, determination and appeal. In the 7th century, Shankaracharya, the charismatic proponent of Advaita philosophy, walked a similar path from Kerala to Kashmir. Mahatma Gandhi took out many marches, the most famous ones being in Dandi and Noakhali. Chandrashekhar, who served as prime minister, walked some 4,200 km in 1983. In more recent years, Rahul Gandhi took out his Bharat Jodo Yatra in an effort to dispel the impression that he was far removed from grassroots realities. The documentary on Sri M’s march, informative and evocative at the same time, shows how a leader is able to form new connections and expand his range of influence just by walking (and a bit of talking).