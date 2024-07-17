‘Wonder Boy’ of Mollywood Chidambaram is all set to make his Bollywood debut

Best known for his directorial excellence in Malayalam cinema, filmmaker Chidambaram is all set to make a splash in the Hindi film industry with an upcoming project in collaboration with Phantom Studios. The official announcement was made the CEO of Phantom Studios, Srishti Behl, which marks a pivotal moment for both the director and the production house as they join hands for an exciting new creative project.

Phantom Studios took to their Instagram handle to make the announcement that read, “We’re thrilled to commence a new collaborative journey with the immensely talented @_chidambaram_! He’s made his mark in the south with his unique vision and storytelling prowess, and we’re excited to work on his debut in Hindi cinema!

Phantom has always leaned towards pushing concept-driven stories and empowering creative oriented directors, and Chidambaram’s creative vision aligns perfectly with our ethos. He has smashed box office records with Manjummel Boys, and we’re excited to see the magic we make together @srishtibehlarya @_chidambaram_ @bhavnatalwar.” (sic)