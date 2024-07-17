‘Wonder Boy’ of Mollywood Chidambaram is all set to make his Bollywood debut

Best known for his directorial excellence in Malayalam cinema, filmmaker Chidambaram is all set to make a splash in the Hindi film industry with an upcoming project in collaboration with Phantom Studios. The official announcement was made the CEO of Phantom Studios, Srishti Behl, which marks a pivotal moment for both the director and the production house as they join hands for an exciting new creative project.
Phantom Studios took to their Instagram handle to make the announcement that read, “We’re thrilled to commence a new collaborative journey with the immensely talented @_chidambaram_! He’s made his mark in the south with his unique vision and storytelling prowess, and we’re excited to work on his debut in Hindi cinema!
Phantom has always leaned towards pushing concept-driven stories and empowering creative oriented directors, and Chidambaram’s creative vision aligns perfectly with our ethos. He has smashed box office records with Manjummel Boys, and we’re excited to see the magic we make together @srishtibehlarya @_chidambaram_ @bhavnatalwar.” (sic)
Speaking about the collaboration, Phantom Studios’ CEO, Srishti Behl expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Chidambaram to the Phantom family. We have always been a creative oriented company empowering directors to do some of their best work with Phantom. In this new world where language no longer restricts film-makers, we intend to bring unique voices from diverse regions into Hindi cinema to craft narratives that transcend linguistic boundaries. Chidambaram is the ideal person for us to collaborate with. His unique vision and storytelling prowess align perfectly with our creative ethos at Phantom Studios. We are excited to bring his vision to Hindi film audiences."
Chidambaram has a keen understanding of audience preferences, crafting narratives that are both compelling and engaging. Renowned for his ability to create visually stunning spectacles with elaborate sets, breathtaking cinematography, and meticulously choreographed action sequences that deliver adrenaline-pumping moments, his films are guaranteed to entertain.
Expressing his enthusiasm for his Hindi cinema debut, Chidambaram said, "I am thrilled to embark on this journey into mainstream Hindi cinema. While Manjummel Boys holds a special place in my heart, collaborating with Phantom Studios for my first Hindi feature film is both an honour and an exciting opportunity. It allows me to explore new narratives and connect with a broader audience, while remaining true to my storytelling roots."
As anticipation builds, all eyes are on Chidambaram and Phantom Studios, eagerly awaiting the unveiling of their collaborative masterpiece that promises to make a significant impact on Hindi cinema.
Published 17 July 2024, 08:39 IST