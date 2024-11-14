Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Working on 'I Want To Talk' a life-changing experience: Abhishek Bachchan

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the slice-of-life drama is set to hit the screens worldwide on November 22.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 10:59 IST
Entertainment NewsAbhishek BachchanShoojit Sircar

Follow us on :

Follow Us