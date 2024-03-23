Ad campaign uses humor to urge Americans to ditch natural gas

When environmentalists talk about climate change, it's typically in stark terms, describing it as a crisis that threatens the future of the planet. A scrappy group of filmmakers and activists think it can also be funny.

The Gas Leaks Project, a group formed by climate advocacy veterans, launched a $1 million campaign this week that uses humor to push back against oil and gas industry messaging that natural gas, which is lower emitting than coal, is a critical "bridge fuel" in the transition to renewable energy.

In recent years, research has shown that natural gas contributes significantly to global warming by leaking from distribution infrastructure and other sources. A 2022 Harvard study also found that natural gas used in homes contains hazardous pollutants.

Called Hot & Toxic, the campaign's trailer is a riff on a reality television show in which 21 irritating housemates symbolising pollutants associated with natural gas descend on an unsuspecting homeowner. The message is clear: Using natural gas inside your home is not safe.

"I did not come here to make friends," the actor playing Carbon Monoxide, or C Mo, says directly to the camera as if being interviewed."