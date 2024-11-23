Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironment

Animals have a taste for alcohol, too

Our primate relatives had a penchant for alcohol in their genes at least 10 million years ago: a critical gene mutation created the ADH4 enzyme, which helps digest ethanol up to 40 times faster.
Spoorthy Raman
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 22:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 22:03 IST
environment newsAnimalsSpecials

Follow us on :

Follow Us