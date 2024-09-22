Climate Group urges countries to tax oil, gas imports; rapidly reduce methane emissions

New Delhi: International non-profit organisation Climate Group kicked off the annual Climate Week NYC on Sunday, urging countries to tax imports of oil and gas to fund the green transition, remove barriers to renewable energy expansion, and rapidly reduce methane emissions.

Organised by Climate Group in partnership with the United Nations, Climate Week NYC is an annual event held in New York City that brings together world leaders, businesses, activists, and organisations to discuss and accelerate global climate action.

Releasing a seven-point to-do list to get the world on track with climate goals, Climate Group said the UN climate negotiations and the implementation of agreements alone are not delivering the speed of emissions cuts needed to avoid breaching the 1.5 degrees Celsius guardrail.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 43 percent by 2030 (compared to 2019 levels) and by at least 60 percent by 2035 to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Earth's global surface temperature has already increased by around 1.15 degrees Celsius compared to the average in 1850-1900 due to the rapidly increasing concentration of greenhouse gases -- primarily carbon dioxide and methane -- in the atmosphere.

"But global emissions continue at their dangerous levels despite the rapid growth of renewables and the sale of electric vehicles. Coal and oil usage have gone up. Even the US, with its most ambitious administration on climate in history, only reduced emissions by 1.9 percent in 2023," Climate Group said in a statement.