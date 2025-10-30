<p>New Delhi: A national conference on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/handlooms">handlooms</a> & handicrafts will be held at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhubaneswar">Bhubaneswar</a>, from 31st October to November this year.</p><p>The two day conference will bring together senior officials from the States/Union Territories and representatives of the handloom & handicraft sectors, a statement from the Ministry of Textile said.</p><p>“Organised by the Offices of Development Commissioner (Handlooms & Handicrafts), Ministry of Textiles, the conference objective is to understand the opportunities and challenges of the Handmade sector in India and secondly to deliberate on upcoming new schemes for the sector under the Government of India. </p>.Odisha govt appoints Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador of handloom industry.<p>The new scheme proposes substantive changes in the governance structure of the scheme which will include much higher engagement with the States/U Territories, the statement said.</p><p>Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha will be the Chief Guest during the Inaugural Session. Anu Garg, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Planning & Convergence, Government of Odisha will be the guest of honour for the inauguration session. </p>.Where history meets handloom: The story of Gopalpur Tussar silk and its Bengal roots.<p>Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India will inaugurate the session “New Schemes for Handloom & Handicraft Sectors – a Paradigm Shift.” </p><p>“The Conference aims to provide a common platform for dialogue, collaboration, and policy convergence among stakeholders. The active participation of State officials will be crucial in shaping a robust governance framework and ensuring effective delivery of benefits to artisans and weavers across the country,” the statement said.</p>