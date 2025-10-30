Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

National conference on handlooms to be held at Bhubaneshwar

The new scheme proposes substantive changes in the governance structure of the scheme which will include much higher engagement with the States/U Territories, the statement said.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 14:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 14:43 IST
India NewsOdishaHandloomHandicrafs

Follow us on :

Follow Us