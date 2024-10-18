Global water cycle out of balance for first time in human history: Report

<p>A recent report has revealed that soon the world will be suffering from "global water disaster" after noticing the water cycle has gone out of balance. </p><p>Labelling this crisis as "first time in the human history", the highly populated nations will have to face the consequences, as per a <a href="https://economicsofwater.watercommission.org/report/economics-of-water.pdf">report </a>by 'Global Commission on the Economics of Water'.</p><p>These nations include parts of India, China and Europe. </p><p>The study stated that one way of fixing this crisis is if we act more 'collectively' and with 'greater urgency'. </p><p>The reason for the damage sustained to the freshwater and land ecosystem is said to be a decade of collective mismanagement and undervaluation of water. </p><p>"The areas that are highly populated and where economic activities are concentrated, the total water stored on and beneath the Earth's surface is unstable," the study implied.</p>.Water crises threaten the world's ability to eat: Studies.<p>The areas include northwestern India, northeastern China and southern and eastern Europe. </p><p>"The poorest 10 per cent of the global population obtain over 70 per cent of their annual precipitation from land-based sources and will be hardest hit by deforestation," the report stated. </p><p>However, regions that are irrigated intensively will see a decline in water shortage twice as compared to other regions. </p><p>If the situation worsens, there are chances of water shortage to go till extreme levels which could lead to 23 per cent reduction in crop production as it will make irrigation unfeasible.</p><p>This crisis might also affect the world economically. There can be lack of availability of clean and fresh water which will lead to high income countries getting affected by GDP shrink by 8 per cent by 2050. </p><p>One more challenge that humans could face it not getting adequate amount of water for everyday needs. </p>