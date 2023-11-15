In 5 years time, we should aim to make climate education mainstream in India: Sam Pitroda

Mumbai: In five years' time, we should aim to make climate education mainstream in India, said technocrat and policymaker Sam Pitroda, who is considered among the pioneers of the telecom revolution.

“We often ask ourselves what kind of world we are leaving for our children but we need to start asking what kind of children we are leaving for the world,” Pitroda said at the launch of the Climate Educators Network (CEN), a collective of educators and climate action professionals.

Coinciding with the 66th Children’s Day on 14 November, the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, the initiative was launched with a panel discussion.

“All the subjects we already teach our children are linked to climate and cannot be taught in isolation. We have to ensure that the focus is not purely on carbon but also on explaining the importance of oceans and biodiversity. We cannot ignore that we are at the doorstep of the 6th mass extinction,” he said.

Former Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said: “In the face of our planet’s ever-intensifying climate crisis, the imperative to act is not just urgent, it is existential. By investing in the education of our youth, we are sowing seeds for a forest of change-makers who will lead the charge in nurturing and safeguarding our Earth. Our actions today will define our tomorrow, and educating young minds on climate issues is not a choice but an acute necessity. This initiative aims to empower our youth with knowledge, inspire them with the possibility of what can be achieved, and engage them in the proactive discourse necessary to innovate, adapt, and overcome the challenges of climate change.”