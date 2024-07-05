Home
In Pics| 10 countries with the best environment in 2024

Here are the top 10 countries with the best environment in 2024, as per the recently released 2024 Environmental Performance Index (EPI). These countries have emerged as leaders in sustainability, clean energy, and environmental protection having the best ecosystem in the world.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 13:35 IST

Estonia, country in northeastern Europe, tops the list with a 40% drop in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the last decade.

Credit: Pexels

Another European country situated in northwestern Europe, Luxembourg, ranks second on the list.

Credit: Pexels

Germany's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting green technology is outstanding has helped them to secure third spot.

Credit: Pexels

Fourth on the list is Finland, the country has a great environment especially air and water quality, forest management and biodiversity conservation.

Credit: Pexels

United Kingdom strongly focuses on sustainable practices and education, promoting a green lifestyle among its citizens and features fifth on the list.

Credit: Pexels

Sweden which boasts extensive forests, clean air, and comprehensive recycling programs has secured the sixth spot.

Credit: Pexels

Seventh on the list is Norway, a pioneer in electric vehicle adoption.

Credit: Pexels

Austria excels in waste management, recycling, and renewable energy utilization and this has helped the country to rank eighth on the list.

Credit: Pexels

Known for its pristine landscapes, rigorous environmental regulations, and robust waste management systems, Switzerland ranks ninth on the list.

Credit: Pexels

Denmark rounds off the top ten list of countries with the best environment in 2024, according to the 2024 Environmental Performance Index (EPI).

Credit: Pexels

Published 05 July 2024, 13:35 IST
