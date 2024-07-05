In Pics| 10 countries with the best environment in 2024

Estonia, country in northeastern Europe, tops the list with a 40% drop in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions over the last decade.
Another European country situated in northwestern Europe, Luxembourg, ranks second on the list.
Germany's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting green technology is outstanding has helped them to secure third spot.
Fourth on the list is Finland, the country has a great environment especially air and water quality, forest management and biodiversity conservation.
United Kingdom strongly focuses on sustainable practices and education, promoting a green lifestyle among its citizens and features fifth on the list.
Sweden which boasts extensive forests, clean air, and comprehensive recycling programs has secured the sixth spot.
Seventh on the list is Norway, a pioneer in electric vehicle adoption.
Austria excels in waste management, recycling, and renewable energy utilization and this has helped the country to rank eighth on the list.
Known for its pristine landscapes, rigorous environmental regulations, and robust waste management systems, Switzerland ranks ninth on the list.
Denmark rounds off the top ten list of countries with the best environment in 2024, according to the 2024 Environmental Performance Index (EPI).
Published 05 July 2024, 13:35 IST