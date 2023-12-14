Endangered Forest Owlet recorded in Maharashtra's Melghat

From the majestic Brown Fish-Owl to the agile Shikra, the participants were privileged to witness these birds of prey in their natural habitat, showcasing the rich avian diversity of the Melghat region.

The highlight of the camp was the discovery of a new bird record for the region, the Common Buzzard, a testament to the unexplored wonders hidden within the Melghat Tiger Reserve.

The find underscores the importance of such initiatives in contributing to our understanding of biodiversity and the need for conservation efforts. During the expedition, participants were also fortunate enough to witness the elusive and Endangered Forest Owlet, a species that has been a subject of great concern among conservationists.