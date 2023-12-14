Endangered Forest Owlet recorded in Maharashtra's Melghat

Mumbai: The endangered Forest Owlet was recorded in the Melghat Tiger Reserve in the Amravati district of Maharashtra, igniting hopes for the continued survival of this species in the region.
The Forest Owlet was reported during a wildlife camp from 7-10 December organised by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) along with the Nature Conservation Society, Amravati (NCSA).
The camp brought together nature enthusiasts, researchers, and wildlife lovers for an immersive experience in one of India’s biodiverse landscapes, the central highlands.
Participants in this unique expedition were treated to raptor sightings, adding an extra layer of excitement to the adventure.
From the majestic Brown Fish-Owl to the agile Shikra, the participants were privileged to witness these birds of prey in their natural habitat, showcasing the rich avian diversity of the Melghat region.
The highlight of the camp was the discovery of a new bird record for the region, the Common Buzzard, a testament to the unexplored wonders hidden within the Melghat Tiger Reserve.
The find underscores the importance of such initiatives in contributing to our understanding of biodiversity and the need for conservation efforts. During the expedition, participants were also fortunate enough to witness the elusive and Endangered Forest Owlet, a species that has been a subject of great concern among conservationists.
The Forest Owlet, believed to be extinct for over a century, and only rediscovered in 1997, provided a rare sighting, igniting hope for its continued survival in the region.
“We are thrilled with the success of the Melghat Tiger Reserve wildlife camp,” said Kishor Rithe, Director, BNHS. “This expedition not only provided participants with a unique and enriching experience but also contributed to our collective understanding of the region’s biodiversity. We are grateful for the support of NCSA in making this event a resounding success,” he said.
A team of BNHS members spent four days at various parts of Melghat Tiger Reserve, including Shahnoor, Harisal and Chikhaldhara, under the guidance of Dr Jayant Wadatkar, GC Member, BNHS, Usha Lachungpa, GC Member, BNHS, Nishikant Kale President, NCSA and Nandkishore Dudhe, Programme Officer, BNHS- EIACP.