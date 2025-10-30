Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironmentwildlife

From biting to body raising: Study shows two distinct defensive behaviours in Indian frogs

When threatened, a species found in Arunachal Pradesh can bite and release a shriek while another from Kerala raises its body to intimidate the enemy.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 18:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Special Arrangement</p></div>

Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 18:03 IST
India Newswildlifefrogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us