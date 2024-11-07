A clock that tells time and tales

<p>The district administration of Ballari has built a new clock tower at the well-known Royal Circle. The tower has been designed to be 140 feet tall, at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore. However, the astonishing fact is that this is the fourth time a tower has been built at this exact location.</p>.<p>Each tower has a unique story deeply connected with the history and politics of Ballari. The first clock tower was constructed in the 1840s. It was about 12 to 15 feet tall, made of wood and cast iron, with two faces — one showing Madras time, adopted by John Goldingham in 1802, and the other, Greenwich time (London time). It is believed that its construction symbolised the increasing territorial powers of the British in India. Subsequently, a travellers’ bungalow called Rani Chatram was built near the tower, which was popularly called ‘Rani Gadiyaram’ (queen’s clock). </p>.<p>In the year 1932, local barrister Kolachalam Ramachander called for a revolutionary ‘bonfire movement’, during which he threw out all his suits that were made in London, beneath the tower, and set them on fire. This was in response to the Indian National Congress' declaration of sovereignty and self-rule. Numerous other people followed in his footsteps and threw their London-made clothes and items, leading to a tense situation. Some people aggressively charged at the tower in an attempt to dismantle it. It is believed the event resulted in the dismantling of Rani Gadiyaram. </p>.<p>Upon witnessing this, Ramachander said, “London time has fallen.” Ramachander was the first barrister among both Telugu and Kannada speakers. He was the son of Kolachalam Venkata Rao, one of the pioneers of the Indian independence movement. After the bonfire movement, members of the Ballari Municipal Council renamed Rani Gadiyam the Venkata Rao Centre.</p>.The original rock music.<p>Post-Independence, in the 1960s, in recognition of the freedom fighters of Ballari, the state government built a new clock tower. It was about 60 feet tall. People looked up to it with pride, seeing a legacy reflected in the clock tower. It was the hub for all sorts of social demonstrations.</p>.<p>In 2008, this clock tower too was demolished. The demolition came as a surprise, and sent shock waves among locals.</p>.<p>In 2013, in response to the public’s demand, the government constructed a new clock tower. This time, it was made of wood, and measured around 25 to 30 feet tall.</p>.Study suggests use of waste water in thermal plants at Ballari, Raichur.<p>In the year 2022, this wooden tower was also demolished, and the government announced plans to build another tower — the 140-foot structure planned to be unveiled this year. While it has been contended by many as a means to bury the legacy of the old tower, the structure, no doubt, carries the history of various revolutions and symbols for the people of the city. </p>