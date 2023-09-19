Amrita Sher-Gil's 'The Story Teller' auctioned for Rs 61 crores, becomes most expensive Indian painting ever

Amrita Sher-Gil’s oil on canvas The Story Teller has set the record for the most expensive work of Indian Art sold at an auction. The artwork, painted by Ms Sher-Gil in 1937, was auctioned for a record amount of 61.8 crore.
The painting "Gestation" by modernist Syed Haider Raza, which sold for Rs 51.7 crore at the Pundole auction house, was purchased just ten days prior. Auction house SaffronArt organised the sale. Ms.Sher-Gil's works have been auctioned on 84 occasions.
Sher-Gil, born in Budapest, Hungary, on January 30, 1913, to an Indian father and a Hungarian mother, became renowned for her work as one of the best avant-garde woman artists.
The composition known as The Story Teller, which is said to be one of Sher-Gil's 12 most significant works, is regarded as one of her most sincere and passionate pieces.
The painting debuted in November 1937 during Sher-Gil's popular solo exhibition at Faletti's Hotel in Lahore.
Women are the prominent artist's most popular subjects, primarily because she could relate to their plight the easiest. Her other well-known portraits of women include Three Girls, Women on the Charpai, Hill Women, and Young Girls.
She was declared one of India’s nine ‘National Art Treasure’ artists by the Archaeological Survey of India in 1976.
"We are delighted to have set multiple artist records at our Evening Sale in New Delhi this September. Most significantly, the record price achieved by Amrita Sher-Gil's 'The Story Teller' is an important milestone in the Indian art market and a testament to the artist's immense skill and enduring legacy as one of India's art treasures," said Dinesh Vazirani, CEO and co-founder of Saffronart.
"She is one of India's national art treasures, and this type of work is quite rare to come across for sale," he further added.