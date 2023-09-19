Amrita Sher-Gil's 'The Story Teller' auctioned for Rs 61 crores, becomes most expensive Indian painting ever

Amrita Sher-Gil’s oil on canvas The Story Teller has set the record for the most expensive work of Indian Art sold at an auction. The artwork, painted by Ms Sher-Gil in 1937, was auctioned for a record amount of 61.8 crore.

The painting "Gestation" by modernist Syed Haider Raza, which sold for Rs 51.7 crore at the Pundole auction house, was purchased just ten days prior. Auction house SaffronArt organised the sale. Ms.Sher-Gil's works have been auctioned on 84 occasions.

Sher-Gil, born in Budapest, Hungary, on January 30, 1913, to an Indian father and a Hungarian mother, became renowned for her work as one of the best avant-garde woman artists.