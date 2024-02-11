‘Don’t paint to be loved’

When his paintings showing everyday objects and KKK characters were exhibited in New York City in 1970, Guston was immediately and sternly rebuked by critics. He was seen to have betrayed the ideals of the form (abstract expressionism) in which he had made his name. “For a while, I was with no gallery, but that made me feel good,” he would reminisce later. “Freedom is a marvellous thing.” That brave spirit of opting for freedom in the face of criticism shocked and stimulated many younger artists. Guston never called himself a champion of freedom but demonstrated that challenging artistic conventions were an important aspect of his practice. He asserted that all painting was ‘action painting’, one which moves in the mind. “It is not there physically at all. It is an illusion, a piece of magic so that what you see is not what you see.” He liked things rooted in the tangible world; and allowed his art to be nourished by the common and ordinary. “You start your paintings with the most ordinary objects in mind. It could be anything. A briefcase, or a bug crawling across the floor. Then you go on from there.” He believed in the magic of making and allowed symbols in his paintings to collapse on one another. “You’re painting a shoe; you start painting the sole, and it turns into the moon; you start painting the moon, and it turns into a piece of bread.”