Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

Sparking change through ecological art

From using natural materials such as rocks, leaves, soil and branches in land art to extensive documentative and performative photography and videos, artists are increasingly sparking a dialogue around climate change and environmental decay.
Nalini S Malaviya
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 03:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 03:48 IST
ArtecologyFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us