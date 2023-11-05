Tech rhythms to Karnatik music

Besides that, I have been working in the Cirque du Soleil — I am the first Indian to be cast in it — I did 325 shows in 345 days; it was a touring show, in Canada and the US. This was a great experience as I could introduce Indian music to a completely non-Indian audience. Coming from a traditional background and a Karnatik set-up and working on stage with super talents — to experience something like that, the finesse, the artistry, and to do the same thing every day became yogic. I had to adapt to a completely different lifestyle without losing my ethics and without losing myself and who I am. It was a very interesting journey.