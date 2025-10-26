<p>Bengaluru: An event focusing on the future of urban ecosystems, cutting-edge scientific discoveries, and innovations in global health will be held on November 3 at the JN Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science (IISc).</p>.<p>Organised under the banner 'The Future We Want', the programme will feature talks by Nobel laureates David MacMillan (Chemistry, 2021) and James Robinson (Economic Sciences, 2024), along with several other distinguished experts, including Tolullah Oni, Gagandeep Kang, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, and Kush Parmar.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The event will take place from 10.30 am to 1 pm.</p>