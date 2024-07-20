The exploratory life of an art curator

We also created a film for the exhibition. When we visited Jaidev Baghel’s workshop in Kondagaon, we found a lot of uncast moulds. We asked his son Bupendra if he would like to cast one of them. A wax covered crucible inside the mould had been kept in the workshop for over 16 years. There was a good chance that it would not turn out in its intended form. But for the purpose of the film, we thought it would be nice to narrate the process of metal casting. Luckily the sculpture, Raodeo, turned out to be quite beautiful with just minor damages. You can see it across the film in the exhibition. Raodeo is a guardian deity, carrying swords in both his hands and is seated on a horse.