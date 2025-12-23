<p>The Mexican navy said at least five people were killed Monday when one of its medical aircraft crashed into Galveston Bay in Texas.</p><p>The navy said the aircraft, a King Air ANX-1209, was carrying four civilians and four crew members. It later said in a statement that there were two survivors and a rescue operation was underway for one person on board who had gone missing.</p><p>The aircraft was carrying out a medical support mission with the Michou and Mau Foundation, a nonprofit that assists Mexican children with severe burns, the Mexican navy said. The aircraft “experienced an incident” upon approach to Galveston.</p><p>The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it was assisting at the scene, and that the Texas Department of Public Safety was leading an investigation into the crash. The area was experiencing heavy fog on Monday.</p><p>The U.S. Coast Guard said that its watch standers received a call at 3:17 p.m. reporting a plane crash west of the Galveston Causeway, with eight people aboard. The Coast Guard said it responded to the scene with a rescue boat and helicopter, and that the Galveston Police and Fire Departments, Beach Patrol and lifeguards were also assisting.</p><p>Flight record data shows that the plane flew from Mérida, in the Yucatán Peninsula, to Galveston. The cause of the crash is under investigation.</p><p>The Texas Department of Public Safety directed inquiries about the crash to the Federal Aviation Administration, which did not immediately respond to a request for information. The sheriff’s office also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.</p>