<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indonesia">Indonesia</a>'s Gede Priandana became the first bowler to claim five wickets in an over in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/twenty20">Twenty20</a> International, in a game against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cambodia">Cambodia</a> in Bali on Tuesday.</p><p>The 28-year-old seamer singlehandedly derailed Cambodia's chase in a seven-ball over that included a wide, completing his hat-trick and securing his team's victory by 60 runs in the series opener.</p><p>Cambodia were 106-5 needing 168 for victory when Priandana was called on to bowl the 16th over.</p><p>The right-armer dismissed Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh and Chanthoeun Rathanak in successive deliveries to complete his hat-trick and followed up with a dot ball.</p><p>Priandana then removed Mongdara Sok and Pel Vennak with the last two legitimate deliveries of his over, separated by a wide, to bundle out Cambodia for 107.</p><p>Bangladesh's Al-Amin Hossain and Indian Abhimanyu Mithun had claimed five wickets in an over in domestic T20 matches.</p><p>There are 14 instances of bowlers claiming four wickets in an over in international matches, including Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga's four in four balls against New Zealand in a T20 in 2019. </p>