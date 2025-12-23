Menu
Indonesia's Gede ​Priandana enters record books with five-wicket over in T20 International

The 28-year-old ⁠seamer singlehandedly derailed ‌Cambodia's chase in a seven-ball over that included a wide, completing his hat-trick and securing his team's victory by 60 ​runs in the series opener.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 10:39 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 10:39 IST
Sports NewsIndonesiaCricketT20I

