Threading fears and fantasies

Each artwork brings in abstractions to tickle the mind, unravelling layers within layers and prompting the viewers to decode the intricacies of the thoughts powering the strokes. It is a reservoir of multiple personal experiences that Dash draws from, to create a palpable aura around the idea of darkness, his figures, and their ruminations. “My rendition, 24x7: A Global Discours’ is a work that draws deeply from my personal experiences,” he shares. “Rooted in the complex landscape of postmodern thought, this monumental piece, spanning 24 feet by 7 feet, reflects my engagement with the intricacies of our contemporary world. In an era dominated by digital saturation, my artwork explores the overwhelming deluge of information that engulfs us, akin to an unyielding tsunami. It mirrors my own experiences and observations of a world where the very nature of truth has become elusive, concealed behind a tempest of conflicting narratives and counter-propaganda.”