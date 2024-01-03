JOIN US
Homefeaturesbooks

5 books for people who love mountains

Last Updated 02 January 2024, 23:59 IST

The Indian subcontinent is blessed with snowy peaks, high mountain passes and lush hills. Metrolife has curated a list of books that will give you insights about mountain life.

Walking in Clouds

Author: Kavitha Yaga Buggana

The author and her cousin set off on a journey to Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar. They traverse the mountains and pine forests of Nepal and Tibet. The book describes their struggle trekking up icy slopes and how they escaped a death scare. It is rich with poetry and photographs.

Pahadi

Author: Arjun Ganesh

This book is for trekking enthusiasts. The author, who was 16 when he wrote the book, describes his expeditions to five places. He treks up Sinhgad, an ancient hill fort in Pune. He journeys through the hills of Manali in Himachal Pradesh. He scales Mount Kinabalu, the highest mountain in Borneo and Malaysia, Mount Tongariro, a compound volcano in New Zealand, and Goecha La, a mountain pass in Sikkim.

Wanderings Through the Garhwal Himalaya

Author: Ganesh Saili

The book will transport readers to the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. The author reflects on the childhood days he spent here, especially the excursions he undertook through snow-clad valleys. A work of fiction, the book gives a peek into the life and people in the mountains.

Becoming a Mountain

Author: Stephen Alter

This book is also an ode to childhood memories. The author was born and raised in the foothills of Mussoorie. He reminisces about his walks to Nanda Devi, Mount Kailash and Bandarpuch, and the pilgrims he met along the way. He also recounts the time when armed trespassers broke into his home and the long recovery that followed the brutal assault.

Ladakh: A Wanderer’s Spectacle

Author: Nabarun Bhattacharya

This illustrated book is a tribute to the breathtaking beauty of Ladakh, described as the land of high passes and a cold desert. The author also turns his attention to the people who inhabit this remote region. He talks about their livelihoods and daily struggles and describes their customs and traditions.

(Published 02 January 2024, 23:59 IST)
