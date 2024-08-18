A lighthouse called home

In Long Island, the readers are brought back to New York where they had left off with Eilis Lacey’s arrival to her husband in the 2009 novel Brooklyn. It’s been 20 years since we last saw Eilis leave her Irish home and come to New York in the early 1950s. Now, she is settled with her two children and her in-laws are living in the same compound. She hasn’t visited Ireland but keeps writing to her mother who is inching toward 80. Eilis wants to be there for her son Larry and see her daughter Rosella off to university. But things come to a standstill when a man appears at her door in Long Island and tells her that his wife is impregnated by Eilis’s husband. Eilis is troubled by the idea of another woman’s child entering the sanctity of her household. She packs her bag and decides to take a break from her life in America. In Ireland, she realises she has left too many hearts wounded.