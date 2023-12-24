A living connection to a vanished past

The story begins with Tom being sent away to live with his childless aunt and uncle as his brother recovers from a bout of measles. Tom is essentially in quarantine, confined to a flat located in a former manor house. There used to be acres of land that belonged to the family that owned the house but over time, most of the property has been sold off and the building itself converted to flats. The flat on top is occupied by old Mrs Bartholomew. Tom is bored and listless in his aunt and uncle’s flat. Then one night, the old grandfather clock strikes 13 and Tom finds himself in a different world — there’s a garden he can access through a back door and a river and open spaces. The people in this world seem to be from another era and the only one who can interact with Tom is a girl named Hatty.