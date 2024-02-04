A pop star's raw and stinging honesty

The Woman In Me tells a focused story of a teenager who learnt too quickly that the music industry, or for that matter the whole world, is set up more for the benefit of men. Britney’s career was not spared; she was subjected to disempowering narratives. Conservatorship was legally thrust on her, which is usually served on people who lack the mental capacity to do anything for themselves. Considered to be a teenager who was corrupting the youth, she was perceived as dangerous for society. To get her back on track, her father was entrusted with conservatorship to control Britney and her resources. She was literally treated as if she was a criminal or a predator by her own parents.