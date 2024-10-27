Bookrack for the week (Oct 27 to Nov 2)

<p><strong>How I Write</strong></p>.<p>Sonia Faleiro</p>.<p>HarperCollins, pp 288, Rs 699</p>.<p>Through candid conversations with fellow authors, the writers in this collection edited by Sonia Faleiro reveal how they transformed their passion into thriving careers.</p>.<p><strong>The Last Time I Saw You</strong></p>.<p>Akhil Katyal</p>.<p>HarperCollins, pp 168, Rs 399</p>.<p>This work tells the story of how we encounter grief. It intimately lays out the poet’s experience of an event of loss and its aftermath.</p>.<p><strong>Small Fry</strong></p>.<p>David Baddiel</p>.<p>HarperChildren’s, pp 304, Rs 399</p>.<p>A funny, exciting, David vs Goliath adventure with a heart-warming father-son relationship, this is perfect for fans of Danny the Champion of the World and Ratatouille.</p>.<p><strong>Dakini</strong></p>.<p>K Hari Kumar</p>.<p>Harper, pp 368, Rs 299</p>.<p>While investigating a spate of unexplained deaths in a remote village, Mumbai-based journalist Mamta learns of the dakini: a bloodthirsty entity that haunts the surrounding forests.</p>.<p><strong>Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Hot Mess</strong></p>.<p>Jeff Kinney</p>.<p>Puffin, pp 224, Rs 650</p>.<p>The pressure is building for Greg Heffley, who discovers that when you mix heaps of family, a tiny beach house, and sweltering heat, it’s a recipe for disaster.</p>