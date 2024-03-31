Bookrack for the week- March 31 to April 6

Amil has always dreamed of working at the modern, space-age pesticide plant in Bhopal where he lives. Instead, he is torn from his family and taken to work in a dilapidated printing factory.
HarperCollins, pp 408, Rs 499
The second volume of the adrenaline-fueled saga that began with Nandi’s Charge, unfolds in riveting detail as the author takes readers on a thrilling journey through one of the most exciting periods of Indian history.
Ever since he was a kid, kicking broken footballs on the streets of East London in the shadow of Canary Wharf’s skyscrapers, Gary wanted something better. Then he won a competition run by a bank.
Notion Press, pp 204, Rs 399
Meet Ravan, the teenage crown prince of Asurapura on the continent of Naraka, moments before he must face the dangers of the Aranya jungle as part of the Trial of Seven Days.
HarperCollins, pp 368, Rs 499
With war looming and treachery lurking in every corner, neither Oak’s guile nor his wit will be enough to keep everyone he loves alive. He will have some terrible choices to make.
(Published 30 March 2024, 21:58 IST)