Homefeaturesbooks

Bookrack for the week- March 31 to April 6

This week's Bookrack
Last Updated 30 March 2024, 21:58 IST

The Prisoner Of Bhopal

Tim Walker

Penguin, pp 272, Rs 699

Amil has always dreamed of working at the modern, space-age pesticide plant in Bhopal where he lives. Instead, he is torn from his family and taken to work in a dilapidated printing factory. 

Varaha’s Vengeance

Arun Krishnan

HarperCollins, pp 408, Rs 499

The second volume of the adrenaline-fueled saga that began with Nandi’s Charge, unfolds in riveting detail as the author takes readers on a thrilling journey through one of the most exciting periods of Indian history.

The Trading Game

Gary Stevenson

Penguin, pp 405, Rs NA

Ever since he was a kid, kicking broken footballs on the streets of East London in the shadow of Canary Wharf’s skyscrapers, Gary wanted something better. Then he won a competition run by a bank.

The Naraka Cycle

Sundar Nathan

Notion Press, pp 204, Rs 399

Meet Ravan, the teenage crown prince of Asurapura on the continent of Naraka, moments before he must face the dangers of the Aranya jungle as part of the Trial of Seven Days.

The Prisoner’s Throne

Holly Black

HarperCollins, pp 368, Rs 499

With war looming and treachery lurking in every corner, neither Oak’s guile nor his wit will be enough to keep everyone he loves alive. He will have some terrible choices to make.

(Published 30 March 2024, 21:58 IST)
BooksReading

