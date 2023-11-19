Bookrack for the week-Nov 19 Nov to Nov 25

Troubled Waters
Kalki and Nandini Krishnan (translator)
Eka, pp 306, Rs 399
As the winds of political intrigue and dynastic upheavals blow through the Chozha Empire, it all comes down to one woman — the powerful Pazhuvoor Ilaiya Rani, Nandini.
Origami Aai
Manjiri Indurkar
Tranquebar, pp 92, Rs 350
Tender, intimate, and at times nostalgic, the poems in this collection capture that deep-rooted sense of home a mother embodies. They peel back the layers of an often-terrifying world, but also offer rare solace.
Soul And Sword
Hindol Sengupta
Vintage, pp 326, Rs NA
This book traces the journey of political Hinduism from events that are critical to its self-narration, that is, early Indian resistance to invasions and more contemporary electoral politics.
Aryans
Charles Allen
Hachette, pp 400, Rs 799
This is Charles Allen’s definitive account of the Aryans, offering a grand sweep of language, mythology, contested histories and conflict.
Yumi And The Nightmare Painter
Brandon Sanderson
Hachette, pp 400, Rs 899
This gripping story is set in the Cosmere universe, where two people from incredibly different cultures must work together to save their worlds from certain disasters.