JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesbooks

Bookrack for the week-Nov 19 Nov to Nov 25

Last Updated 18 November 2023, 23:25 IST

Follow Us

Troubled Waters

Kalki and Nandini Krishnan (translator)

Eka, pp 306, Rs 399

As the winds of political intrigue and dynastic upheavals blow through the Chozha Empire, it all comes down to one woman — the powerful Pazhuvoor Ilaiya Rani, Nandini.

Origami Aai

Manjiri Indurkar

Tranquebar, pp 92, Rs 350

Tender, intimate, and at times nostalgic, the poems in this collection capture that deep-rooted sense of home a mother embodies. They peel back the layers of an often-terrifying world, but also offer rare solace.

Soul And Sword

Hindol Sengupta

Vintage, pp 326, Rs NA

This book traces the journey of political Hinduism from events that are critical to its self-narration, that is, early Indian resistance to invasions and more contemporary electoral politics.

Aryans

Charles Allen

Hachette, pp 400, Rs 799

This is Charles Allen’s definitive account of the Aryans, offering a grand sweep of language, mythology, contested histories and conflict.

Yumi And The Nightmare Painter

Brandon Sanderson

Hachette, pp 400, Rs 899

This gripping story is set in the Cosmere universe, where two people from incredibly different cultures must work together to save their worlds from certain disasters.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 November 2023, 23:25 IST)
Books

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT