Fistfuls of belief and determination

Ruchira Gupta, a journalist turned activist, has been working among prostituted women for over two decades. Her documentary on the plight of trafficked women, The Selling of Innocents, won an Emmy. Gupta’s years of involvement with destitute women have helped her craft the story in a racy style of reality woven into fiction. She has succeeded in taking her activism one step further. She has made it clear that she has drawn inspiration from the real-life characters she encountered while growing up in Forbesganj, her hometown. There are indeed many Heeras in real life and let us hope there will be more Heeras in future who do not have to struggle like this one to break free.