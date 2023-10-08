London conquered by the Nazis

Archer himself has suffered losses in the Blitz with his wife killed when a bomb dropped on their house. He and his son now board with Mrs Sheehan whose husband is a POW in a camp in Germany. Archer would rather keep his head down and do his job, and as the story begins, he refuses to be drawn into the various games that are underway between his superiors, competing factions of the Nazi state machinery, and those trying to get help from Britain’s erstwhile allies. Add in some missing atomic research, dead scientists, and informants in every nook and cranny, and you have quite the slow-burning powder keg of a plot.