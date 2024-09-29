Micropoems that pack a punch

Dustin Pickering’s poetry carries striking imagery, with comparisons and metaphors effectively conveying a range of ideas. In ‘Pauper’, where he describes himself as “the poorest writer with fewest words,” he says, “I write though trees are screaming loudly in my ear.”

In ‘Origins’, the poet contemplates the eternal question of which came first, the chicken or the egg, ending with the line, “The same material composes both.” I discern not only a sense of stoicism but also a touch of humour in this last sentence. It is as if the poet asks us what the fuss is all about.