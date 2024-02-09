Oppenheimer was inept at defending himself: Biographer Kai Bird

We had a meeting, which was very friendly and interesting. We discussed what was in the screenplay but he was still working on it. In February 2022, we had another meeting and he allowed me to read the whole screenplay and comment on it. I gave him several suggestions which he accepted. Largely, it was his screenplay. I did very little. But the film is heavily based on the book. There are long pieces of dialogue that come straight out of the biography. I love how it turned out. It’s an amazing film. But most surprising to me was how historically accurate it is.