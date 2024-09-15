‘Held’ Book Review: Questions in the dark

Michaels does leave you wanting more, as a plethora of characters are introduced in the span of this very brief novel. But this is from the author of the critically acclaimed novel Fugitive Pieces, winner of the Orange Prize. The style of her previous novel is replicated, but some connections remain elusive here too. If the reader is willing to let some meaning remain fugitive for now, Michaels’ poetic prose promises to hold him in a transfixed state every time he revisits. And what does anyone ever want, if not to be held?