Read Of The Week (Dec 24 to Dec 30)

The Viceroy’s Artist by Anindyo Roy is a compelling fictionalised retelling of the Indian travels of the famous nonsense poet Edward Lear. Drawing inspiration from Lear’s journals, Roy masterfully combines the dual journey — of travel through the subcontinent and the depths of Lear’s psyche. Each chapter in the book features vivid illustrations by Saurav Roy that capture the journey’s essence and pay tribute to the beloved artist. Somewhere in the foothills of the Himalayas, a 62-year-old English painter falls off his sketching stool. Overweight, asthmatic and prone to attacks of epilepsy, Edward Lear is nevertheless on a mission — to paint the mighty Kanchenjunga for his patron, the Viceroy of India.