Read of the week (March 10 to March 16)

Renowned seismologists C P Rajendran and Kusala Rajendran offer a riveting story of Indian earthquakes, their science, history and impact in their latest work, The Rumbling Earth. The authors have spent much of their professional lives studying earthquakes in India and abroad. They tell us from their vast experience how to negotiate the impact of earthquakes and related hazards by following science-based strategies.
Readers are transported to exciting corners of India where seismic activities have reshaped landscapes. The book vividly illustrates how earthquakes have transformed topography, turning once-thriving seas into salt marshes. Social life, trade, and livelihoods are intricately woven into the seismic narrative, providing a profound understanding of the human connection with Earth’s dynamic forces.
The Rumbling Earth anticipates the next significant earthquake in the Himalayas, examining the devastating historical precedents unveiled through archaeology, history, and geology.
The book meticulously probes the causes and aftermath of the catastrophic Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004, offering readers a glimpse into the seismic events that have shaped our past.
(Published 09 March 2024, 22:48 IST)