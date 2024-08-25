Sinister songs of our childhood

It’s a tad disconcerting to know that rather gruesome stories lie behind the happy, smiley world of the nursery rhyme. And so, the question remains: Why were nursery rhymes used to convey such serious themes? One of the reasons could be that it was the easiest way to speak truth to power without censure or punishment. Also, a nursery rhyme works well for adults, too. They see the meaning, like we are attempting to do today, even if it eludes children. Children enjoy the singsong and sing-along feel of these tunes. No wonder some of them have endured for so long.