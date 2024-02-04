‘There’s no universal truth anymore’

Unless you document what you’re going through or what you witness around you, no emancipation is possible. That has always been my endeavour: to represent lived experiences. For example, with Assassin, I attempted to capture the lives of the women of our generation. It’s a quest to demonstrate how patriarchy has actually shaped us — our views and lives, etc. And the way the idea of power that lies within the familial sphere and outside our homes has transformed. The old has been dismantled and destroyed; our lives are being reconstructed in a way because of this neo-patriarchy.