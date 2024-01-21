This is how we burn...

An incident mentioned in the chapter ‘The Button’ comes as a rude awakening for the reader and reveals how delicate the situation was in the author’s neighbourhood. A curious four-year-old Zeyad discovers a random button dangling in his living room attached to black-red wires. One day, he switches it on, only to be initially disappointed with nothing occurring, but soon, loud screeches from Upar Kot surround the area. Worried people swarm the streets and it is then at such a young age, that the author realizes the complexity of his location as the switch was actually of a bulb facing the Muslim neighbourhood and was supposed to be turned on to warn them if a mob was approaching their area. The abrupt introduction of conflict and violence into his life stays in the background as he narrates several incidents across the book with experiences of not just himself but others as well.