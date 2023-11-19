Wordless and worthwhile

A favourite wordless picture book among many Indian children, Ammachi’s Glasses by Priya Kuriyan begins with Ammachi waking up one morning and finding her spectacles missing. Ammachi can’t quite see without them and her whole world turns topsy-turvy. She washes the cat instead of her clothes and wrings him out to dry. She squeezes herself into her granddaughter’s clothes instead of hers and almost gulps down a spider — there is mischief spilling out of every page! Ammachi’s Glasses’ colourful illustrations are filled with intricate details making the process of reading it a rich sensorial experience — going through the book panel by panel and absorbing the details and colours while questioning why the artist chose to draw it a certain way or add a particular detail.