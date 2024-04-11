Chiguru Srujana Shaale: A school of possibilities

A group of curious students gather under a tree in front of their school, at a makeshift rocket launch site, fashioned with poles and threads, seeking to understand rocket science.
A 500-metre thread has been inserted through a straw and tied between two poles at an angle. A fully-inflated balloon is glued to the straw and when a deft hand punctures the balloon, the straw glides from the lower end of one pole to the higher end of the other pole over the thread.
Amidst exclamations of wonder, a teacher explains to the children that this trick is possible because of the principles of aerodynamics. Thus, he transforms abstract theories into tangible experiences.
This school is tucked in the heart of rural Mysuru district, into the picturesque landscape of the Kabini backwaters at Hosabidaralli.
The location is famously the home of many tribal communities. The school, named Chiguru Srujana Shaale, translates to the school of budding innovation. Instituted in 2014, it follows a unique method of practical learning, or rather, practical teaching and aims to nurture young minds by incorporating theoretical and academic concepts into daily life.
These ideas also reach a wider audience through parent-teacher meetings. The principal, Shivappa Katavalu, often shares his views about the importance of inclusive parenting, emphasising the power of their contribution to a child’s education.
“My son studies at Chiguru school, and as parents aspiring to give a good education to our children, we are happy with the school’s holistic teaching methods. I am sure that when we move to urban areas, my son will find the transition effortless,” says Srinivas, a parent.
Also the founder of the school, Shivappa is a science graduate. He is known for evolving distinct teaching methods among students and rural educators.
Different abilities
“I have been working at the school since its inception. We are trained to treat students as our children at school. We monitor them closely to understand their strengths and weaknesses and tutor them to fortify their abilities,” says Anitha, a teacher at the school.
Shivappa believes that each child is gifted with different abilities. Students who lag academically may thrive if they display proficiency in life skills like communication.
At Chiguru School, Kannada, English and Hindi are taught and students are encouraged to use all three languages daily.
“I was mentored by Shivappa sir after I failed in Class 10 exams. To the astonishment of many, I passed it with flying colours, going on to join an ITI course at the prestigious National Institute of Engineering. Now I am an engineering student in the same institution,” says Arjun, now a resident of Mysuru.
The origin
As the son of a farmer based in H D Kote, Shivappa faced many difficulties in accessing quality education. After completing a Diploma in Education, Shivappa embarked on his teaching odyssey, starting as a kindergarten instructor at Chamarajnagar. He started showcasing science experiments to entertain and captivate the attention of students.
At this juncture, he envisioned a school where practical teaching was the default. This was when the idea of ‘Chiguru Vignana Samsthe’ came to be. Here, he organised science workshops for teachers and students. His workshops have become an instant sensation, reaching 3 lakh pupils, through 2,500 events conducted across Karnataka.
“At a time when there is a need for more schools in rural sections, Chiguru School is serving as an oasis for quality education. With their unique teaching techniques, they are imparting value-based education to rural children along with life skills,” says Nanjundaiah, cluster resource person, Karnataka Department of Education.
Despite financial constraints, the school is accessible to everyone. With a modest annual fee of Rs 1000 and a commitment to support students from underprivileged backgrounds, Shivappa has been raising funds from the local community, to cover the academic expenses.
Many organisations and individual donors have supported him since the school’s inception. The school started with just 50 students. Now it has 270 students. In an era, where education is often seen as a privilege, rather than a right, the school and its educators serve as shining examples.
As we celebrate the exceptional efforts of the school, let us also recognise the power of education to transform lives and communities.