Chiguru Srujana Shaale: A school of possibilities

A group of curious students gather under a tree in front of their school, at a makeshift rocket launch site, fashioned with poles and threads, seeking to understand rocket science.

A 500-metre thread has been inserted through a straw and tied between two poles at an angle. A fully-inflated balloon is glued to the straw and when a deft hand punctures the balloon, the straw glides from the lower end of one pole to the higher end of the other pole over the thread.

Amidst exclamations of wonder, a teacher explains to the children that this trick is possible because of the principles of aerodynamics. Thus, he transforms abstract theories into tangible experiences.

This school is tucked in the heart of rural Mysuru district, into the picturesque landscape of the Kabini backwaters at Hosabidaralli.