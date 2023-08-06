Conscious dining, the Zurich way

While eating free-range meats, fresh-caught fish, farm-fresh vegetables, and handmade cheese are being championed all over Switzerland, there are other triumphs. Dining on traditional food in old-world settings is a trend that stands firm in the face of globalisation. Peppering Zurich is the city’s traditional trade guilds, many of which ruled the roost between the 14th and the 18th century. Some like Zunfthaus Zur Waag have gone from being a weavers’ tavern to a place where people can dine and drink together. At places like this, you can try Zurich-styled sliced veal in gravy, rösti a fried potato cake, bürli — crusty bread rolls. Other dishes that qualify as welcome mats for any time spent in Zurich include fondue. Think hard cheese melted with white wine and consumed with bread cubes. Raclette, another standard offering, uses aromatic cheese that is produced from cows feasted on fresh grass in summer and meadow hay in winter. The melted cheese is aromatic and served with boiled potatoes, pickled gherkins, and cold meats. Muesli, a cereal comprising oat flakes, chopped fruit and milk was created by Swiss nutritionist Max-Bircher Benner. The cereal, best had with honey, yoghurt and nuts, and now a staple at most breakfast buffets, was once served to patients as a meal that was both nutritious and easy to digest.