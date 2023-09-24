Cut back, log off,breathe in

Even as Covid-19 drastically increased online use, some students like Prerana Gowri acknowledge the lack of control social media brings: “I found it difficult to balance my social life and school, and my mental health. I would be on my phone in class, or just bunk as I hadn’t gotten enough sleep due to overuse. There was a point where I slept during the day, and stayed up all night watching something or talking to friends.” Eleventh grader, Tanvi Kasi, has witnessed it too: “When anyone is low, unmotivated, and lonely, they often replace emotions with social media. It is a place to ignore problems, give a temporary fix to emotions, or ignore them. I have seen the addictive effect of social media in a friend whose daily screen time was 17 hours.”