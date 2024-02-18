Locked in, left out

Narasimha Reddy, a public policy expert and visiting faculty to several colleges and universities, says, “In the context of women prisoners in certain jails, there is a notable absence of segregation based on the nature or severity of their crimes, sentence length, or age. This lack of classification extends to offences ranging from habitual activities to heinous crimes, and even extends to the inclusion of younger female inmates with adults, aged 18 to 22, in shared enclosures. The limited available space further impedes efforts to segregate inmates, despite the potential influence or negative impact some may have on others. Notably, a significant portion of women incarcerated, particularly in specific regions like Amritsar, Bhatinda, and Sangrur, are detained under the NDPS Act, reflecting the prevalence of drug-related offences in these areas.”