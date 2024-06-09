A dash of music, a dash of attitude

Internet sensations and twins Sriram and Ganesh Balasubramanian or the Bala Boys, as they are more popularly known, have built a huge fan base numbering several thousand through their unique singing style. Their video clips of catchy covers of popular Tamil film songs and their medley of Karnatik kritis on social media platforms are a treat to watch and have brought them much adulation among celebrities. Instead of letting the pandemic down their spirits, as they not only missed various scheduled live shows but also had to adapt to virtual music lessons, the twins, like many other young tech-savvy musicians, produced and mixed their own music and uploaded them. These students of Abhishek Raghuram, with their distinctive style, have captured the imagination of a growing Indian diaspora who want to be connected to their cultural roots.