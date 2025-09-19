Netizens rave over Tamannaah Bhatia’s bold avatar in 'Ghafoor' from 'The Ba*ds of Bollywood'

<p>Every time Tamannaah Bhatia appears on screen, she truly takes over. With her elegance and charm, Tamannaah rules the hearts of the masses, as evident in songs like 'Aaj Ki Raat' and 'Nasha'. Now, she is back yet again with another sizzling track, 'Ghafoor' from <em>The Ba*ds of Bollywood</em>.</p>.<p>As soon as the song dropped, it got everyone talking. Fans just cannot stop admiring how great she looks in the song.</p><p>Netizens have taken social media by storm, praising Tamannaah's performance in Ghafoor. Here’s what they have to say</p><p>“Hottest song of the year and @tamannaahspeaks is the reason 🔥🔥”</p><p>“Tamannah just nailed this song with her beauty, expressions and Dance moves🔥❤”</p><p>“Omg 😱Tamanna just killed it❤🔥,” said a user.</p>.<p>Another user wrote, “There is truly not one single thing Tam cannot do. Queen behavior only👑”</p><p>“Akkha Bollywood ek taraf or tammhanna bhatia ek taraf," said a user.</p><p>"She just nailed it," wrote a user.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannaah will be seen teaming up with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. From the recently announced project Vvan with Sidharth Malhotra to the buzz about her entry into <em>No Entry 2</em>, the actress seems all set to deliver a plethora of entertainment for her audience.</p>